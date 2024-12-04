Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker PURE EV on Wednesday announced plans to open 250 dealerships pan-India over the next 30 months as part of a roadmap to strengthen its presence nationwide and expand globally.

The expansion will be driven by the growing demand for long-range scooters, electric motorcycles, large B2B contracts, and the company's entry into the household brand space, the Hyderabad-based firm said.

Besides, the company said expanding beyond India, it plans to commence exports to the Middle East and Africa by March next year, marking a significant step in its journey to become a global player in the electric mobility market. It currently exports its e-two-wheelers to Nepal and Bhutan.

Over the next 30 months, the company aims to add 250 new dealerships, taking its total network to over 320 across India, PURE EV said.

Stating that it places a strong emphasis on electric motorcycles as 70 per cent of the domestic two-wheeler market is dominated by motorcycles, the company said it has already launched two models' the ecoDryft, catering to the 110cc market, and the eTryst, designed for the 125cc segment.

These models leverage the company's innovative X-Platform to deliver 171 KM mileage/charge and advanced powertrain technology, it said.

"Ours is the first company to integrate Nano PCM (phase change material) into its battery systems for efficient thermal management. This breakthrough technology eliminates the risk of un-safe thermal incidents and thereby enhancing the safety of the vehicles" said Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE EV.

The company also said it has recently supplied over 300 e-motorcycles to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Tata Power in Odisha, adding that such collaborations not only drive sales but also demonstrate the growing adoption of e-motorcyles in fleet operations, as part of its B2B business growth strategy.

In addition, PURE EV through its X-Platform is deploying predictive AI and cloud AI technologies to ensure battery/power-train lasting beyond 50,000 KM.

These systems provide predictive driving/load discharge and real-time updates on vehicle health and service requirements, enhancing the ownership experience for customers and improving operational efficiency for dealers, it said.

The company said it also plans to introduce generative AI-powered customer support services, enabling personalised communication in regional languages while ensuring timely service delivery.

