Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Meena on Friday reached the Anti-Corruption Bureau office demanding arrests in a case of alleged irregularities in a trust that runs a veterinary college set up in Jaipur by an NRI investor.

Meena, a cabinet minister in the state, and the investor Raj Khare met ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda, and demanded action in the case registered in 2020. The ACB said it has investigated the allegations and found them to be untrue, but has since reopened the case.

According to Meena, the US-based investor had "spent crores" in setting up a veterinary college in Jaipur after being urged to invest in Rajasthan by former chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

The issue has resurfaced days before the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is held in the state.

Khare, who has alleged embezzlement in the trust and has registered a case against a trustee, is demanding arrests in the case.

Meena told reporters that when Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, also a Vice President, went to the US, he asked Raj Khare to invest in Rajasthan. Khare then opened Apollo Animal Medical College in Jaipur and "spent crores".

Meena said, "He stays in America, and in his absence, some elements entered and took control (of the trust)."

He added that it is a "property worth Rs 4-5 thousand crore, spread across around 32 bighas of land".

After Meena left the ACB office, Khare stayed and sat on the stairs, demanding that the accused be arrested.

Khare said that he has also met Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma regarding the matter but no action has been taken so far.

DG ACB Dr Ravi Prakash Mehrada said that the allegations were not found to be true during the investigation, so the case was closed and a final report was submitted in the court. Later, the case was reopened and an investigation into the matter was going on again.

The state government is going to hold the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit in Jaipur from December 9-11 and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When some party candidates lost from seats in eastern Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha elections, Kirodi Meena submitted his resignation as cabinet minister. However, the resignation was not accepted.

In recently held assembly bypolls, the BJP gave a ticket to his brother Jag Mohan Meena who lost the election on Dausa seat, following which the minister, without naming anyone, held "traitors" responsible for the defeat.

