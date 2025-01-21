Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) As many as 80 per cent of employers who took part in a survey said they are open to hiring non-local people, but 72 per cent of candidates said they are unwilling to travel or relocate for a job, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Among the employers willing to hire, 80 per cent are open to non-local candidates, while 20 per cent prefer local hires, according to a report by online hiring platform WorkIndia.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

Further, it revealed that employers are embracing modern recruitment methods, with two-thirds conducting online interviews for non-local candidates and 50 per cent offering relocation benefits to deserving talent.

The trend underscores the growing shift toward national talent acquisition, with most employers now recruiting candidates from all parts of the country, it added.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

The report is based on an online survey among 2,000 employers and 1,154 candidates from January to December last year.

Over 53 per cent are conducting interviews via online or phone platforms, and 57 per cent report no issues in managing outstation hiring processes, the report added.

However, 72 per cent of candidates are unwilling to travel or relocate for a job, added the report.

Despite this, 57 per cent employers reported no challenges in hiring outstation candidates, indicating a positive shift toward accommodating non-local talent, it stated.

Industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail are increasingly dependent on non-local blue-collar talent and many employers are leveraging digital platforms to streamline the recruitment process and are offering relocation support to attract skilled blue-collar workers to metropolitan hubs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)