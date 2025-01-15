Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday announced the establishment of a research chair in the name of freedom fighter and Constituent Assembly member Pandit Shriram Sharma at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Saini also said a university or institution will be named after Pandit Sharma to honour his immense contribution to the nation.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Parade: Which State’s Tableaux Won’t Feature in Parade on Kartavya Path and Why.

He announced that the state government will also observe his birth anniversary on October 1 every year, according to an official statement.

The chief minister made the announcements after unveiling a statue of Pandit Sharma at a function organized at Pandit Shriram Sharma Park site in Rohtak.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

He paid rich tributes to the great freedom fighter, highlighting his significant role in India's freedom struggle, making of the Constitution and his contributions to nation-building post-Independence, the statement said.

Saini said that a 30-foot tall national flag would be installed at the site of the statue and the area will be beautified, the statement said.

Regarding the two other demands by the Pandit Shriram Sharma Vichar Manch Samiti -- writing his saga of valour at the Pandit Shriram Sharma metro station in Bahadurgarh and including his biography in the school curriculum, the CM said these requests would be forwarded to the relevant departments for fulfilment.

He also announced a discretionary grant of Rs 21 lakh for the Samiti.

Describing Pandit Sharma as a true patriot, social reformer and Gandhian, the CM said that as a member of the Constituent Assembly, he played an important part in strengthening the democratic framework of the country.

Deeply influenced by the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Sharma participated in all five 'Satyagraha' movements during India's struggle for Independence and was imprisoned multiple times for his efforts, Saini added.

In January 1922, during the non-cooperation movement, Pandit Sharma uprooted the British flag in Jhajjar and hoisted the tricolour, leading to his arrest and brutal torture by the British police, the statement said.

In 1923, he also launched a weekly Urdu newspaper, 'Haryana Tilak', to inspire and ignite the spirit of the freedom struggle among people, it said.

The CM said Pandit Sharma served in many prestigious positions in Punjab as well as in Haryana after 1966.

In 1965, Pandit Sharma was appointed chairman of the Haryana Development Committee by the Punjab government. The committee produced a report in 1966, which highlighted the significant discrimination Haryana faced not only in terms of development but also in political participation and employment opportunities, the statement said.

This report played a crucial role in strengthening the demand for the creation of a separate Haryana state, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)