Mau (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man and his sister riding a motorcycle to Ghosi died on the spot after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in an area under the Dohrighat Police Station around 7 am, when the siblings were on their way to buy medicine, Ghosi Circle Officer Dinesh Dutt Mishra said.

The victims, Suraj, and his 20-year-old sister Deepa, were coming from Raunapar in Azamgarh.

They were crushed by an unknown vehicle near the Gotha bypass, the CO said.

Police have filed a case against unknown people and sent the victims' bodies for postmortem, Mishra said.

