Rishikesh, Dec 30 (PTI) A cyber fraudster has been arrested in Tehri district for duping a man of Rs 7 lakh, police said on Monday.

Naveen Gangwani was arrested from Gandhi Nagar area of Sri Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan on December 29, Tehri SSP Ayush Aggrawal said on Monday.

The accused has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, he said.

A case was registered against the accused at Narendra Nagar police station on December 18, he said.

The accused told the police that many of his associates were involved in the crime and the money was transferred to different bank accounts and converted into Bitcoin, the SSP said.

Cyber criminals have started converting the looted money into Bitcoin, complicating the process of recovery, he said.

