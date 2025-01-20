Sambhal (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Family members of a man who died on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal accused police of custodial death, claiming they did not allow him to take essential medicines on time.

Police dismissed the allegations, saying 45-year-old Irfan was allowed to take medicines and the entire incident was captured by CCTV installed at the police outpost.

The body of Irfan, a resident of Khaggu Sarai, has been sent for post-mortem, which will make the cause of death clear, police said.

According to police, Irfan was taken into custody in connection with a complaint lodged by her aunt over a sum of money.

Around 11.30 am on Monday, Shafiq Beghum submitted an application to the Rai Satti police outpost, saying she had sent Rs 6 lakh to a person through her nephew Irfan. But the intended recipient claimed that he did not get the money, she said. Based on her complaint, police brought Irfan to the police outpost.

Police said Irfan told them about needing to take medicines.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar said the police outpost in-charge allowed him to take his medicine and he was offered water. He said Irfan took his medicines -- police claim this could be seen in the CCTV -- but soon complained of chest pain and fell down on his own.

Police said he was, then, taken to a hospital along with his son and added that he may have died due to cardiac arrest at the hospital.

"The allegation that the police did not let him take medicine is completely baseless," the SP said. He added that there are CCTV cameras installed at the post.

Irfan's wife Reshma said five policemen arrested her husband, and at the police outpost, police did not allow him to take his medicines.

"My husband was ill and had undergone a surgery on his nose in Moradabad. They did not even allow him to take medicine and arrested him," she said. Reshma also alleged that police left Irfan unattended after he fell.

Reshma added that she had been married to Irfan for 22 years and now police has made all five of her children orphans.

