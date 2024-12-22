Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Five people were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly stealing radio receiver units and baseband units from mobile phone towers in eight states of the country, police said.

They said that stolen goods worth Rs 7 crore and the vehicles used in committing the crime has been recovered from the accused's possession.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Plan Nationwide Agitation After Finance Ministry Says No Plans to Establish 8th CPC.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahrukh Malik (30), Wasim Malik (35), Anas Khan (22), Sahil Malik (19), and Quaum Mansoori, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachchidanand said.

He said 74 units of mobile TV radio receiver, 122 units of mobile tower base band and other equipment have been recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The gang stole the equipments from Delhi NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)