New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Through Langar in Gurdwara and beyond the walls of Gurdwara, Sikhs ensure no one sleeps on an empty stomach. The concept of Langar is to provide everyone food, irrespective of their caste, class, religion and gender. So, when it comes to celebrating the birth of the first guru of the Sikhs- Guru Nanak Dev ji, people make sure to organise a special Langar for all on the sacred festival.

From the famous Kada Prashad to Aloo gobhi, several simple, hearty and wholesome dishes are prepared for "Guru da Langar." If you are planning to indulge in Langar Sewa this Gurpurab, then make sure you bookmark the below-mentioned meals.

1. Kada Prashad

Visit any Gurdwara, you will find kadha prasad being served to all. It is the most important traditional sweet that is prepared with wheat flour, desi ghee and sugar. It is a halwa made by roasting the wheat flour very slowly in a substantial quantity of ghee in an enormous kadai. No Langar is complete without kada prashad.

2. Aloo Gobhi

Aloo gobhi sabzi is a staple dish in every gurdwara. It is made by frying potatoes, and cauliflower and mixing them with Indian spices.

3. Kheer

No meal is complete without "meetha". To add sweetness to "Guru da langar", sewadars prepare kheer and serve it to sangat. Kheer is a sweet rice wet pudding, usually made by boiling milk, sugar or jaggery, and rice. One can also add dry fruits to it.

4. Makke ki roti, sarson ka saag

A popular winter meal from Punjab, Makki ki roti and Sarson ka Saag is a dish to relish all winter. Makki ki roti is a flat chapatti made from corn meal. It is baked on a tawa (griddle) or tandoor. It is served with sarson ka saag and cubes of butter, green chilli and chopped onion.

5. Kaali Daal

This dish is made with Urad (Black gram) and Chana (Bengal gram) dal. Soak these lentils overnight and pressure cook them with some garlic and ginger. It is so easy to make and yet it is one of the most delicious dals you have ever had. It can be eaten with chappatis or rice. (ANI)

