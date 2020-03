Kulgam (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in Anantnag hospital after he was fired at by terrorists on Friday evening in the Redwani area of Kulgam district.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)