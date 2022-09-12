Kathmandu, Sep 12: With a semifinal berth already secured, and after pumping in nine goals past Maldives in the second match, the Indian women's team take on Bangladesh in their last group league game of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 on September 13. Head Coach Suren Chettri, nevertheless, is in no mood to be complacent, courtesy the back-to-back victories against Pakistan (3-0), and Maldives (9-0). "Winning by a huge margin always gives confidence. But we shouldn't be complacent. Rather, we are looking forward to the next one with the same winning mentality, and finish top of the group," he said.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/cpl-2022-barbados-royals-beats-jamaica-tallawahs-seals-fifth-straight-win-4195565.html