Selangor (Malaysia), Jan 23 (PTI) Bengaluru golfer S Chikkarangappa (71-72) was the top Indian at T-33 in the USD 200,000 PKNS Selangor Masters at Seri Selangor Golf Club here on Thursday.

Indonesia's Naraajie Ramadhanputra (69-63) led the field at 10-under and was two ahead of Tawit Polthai (70-64).

Also Read | Manchester United vs Rangers UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The only other Indian to make the cut was Anshul Kabthiyal (71-74).

Other Indian in fray, Pukhraj Singh Gill (74-72), Arjun Sharma (72-76), Karandeep Kochhar (81-72) and Aryan Roopa Anand (72-82) missed the cut.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Check Out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Other Team India Players’ Performances After Their Comeback in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)