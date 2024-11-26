New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Deepak Chahar has expressed his excitement about working with Mahela Jayawardene, Kieron Pollard, and Lasith Malinga after being bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs9.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction on Monday.

The pacer praised the Mumbai Indians' management and shared his enthusiasm in a welcome video posted on the team's official X handle.

The Mumbai Indians greeted Chahar with a heartfelt message on X, saying, "FaMIly mein aapka swagat hai, Deepak bhai" (Welcome to the family, Deepak brother).

Chahar, keen to join the Mumbai Indians family, lauded the team's management in the video.

He said, "I am very excited. I have heard good things. Rahul [Chahar] was there, and he used to praise the management. Everybody sits and talks. This is the franchise where management is praised a lot. One is CSK [Chennai Super Kings] and the other is MI, so I am happy that I am moving from one family to another."

Deepak Chahar made an 'El Clasico' move from Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians.

Having played 81 matches in the IPL, Chahar has taken 77 wickets. He debuted in the League with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016, before being acquired by CSK in 2018, where he stayed until this auction. His best IPL season was in 2019 when he claimed 22 wickets in 17 matches.

With Chahar's addition, MI now boasts a formidable bowling line-up, featuring stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevan-John Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Allah Ghazanfar, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams. (ANI)

