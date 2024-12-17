Melbourne [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Australia's bid for Test series victory against India has taken a blow with experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood likely to miss the rest of the series with a calf injury, according to Cricket Australia.

Hazlewood bowled just one over during the first session on Tuesday after reporting a calf issue in the warm-up, before being taken from the field due for further assessments, as per ICC.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cheteshwar Pujara Highlights Rohit Sharma's Struggles Against Australia, Says 'Change in Batting Position Affected His Rhythm'.

A replacement for Hazlewood is yet to be named.

"Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane," Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement as quoted by ICC.

Also Read | NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Brendon McCullum Hails Tim Southee's Longevity As New Zealand Pacer Retires From Test Cricket (Watch Video).

"He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series," added the statement.

The 33-year-old had only just returned from a side issue that forced him to miss Australia's 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, with fellow pacer Scott Boland making way for the crucial third Test of the series at the Gabba as both teams press for a place in next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

In the first Test at Perth, Hazlewood had taken five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Boland will likely take Hazlewood's spot in Australia's playing eleven for the fourth Test, held at the MCG.

Australia and India are locked at 1-1 in the five-match series, with both teams still to this point in the running for a World Test Championship Final spot, to be played at Lord's in June 2025.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, Hazlewood is the fifth-highest run-getter, with 57 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.68 and best bowling figures of 5/31. He has taken three five-wicket hauls in this cycle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)