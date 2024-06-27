Panchkula (Haryana), Jun 27 (PTI) Haryana's Kiran Pahal on Thursday qualified for the Paris Olympics in the women's 400 metres, clocking 50.92 seconds in the semifinal of the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships here.

The qualifying mark in women's 400m was 50.95 seconds, which Kiran managed to breach to secure her berth at next month's Games.

This was her best timing of the season and she also became only the second Indian woman to finish under 51 seconds.

She ended ahead of Devy Aniba Zala of Gujarat, who was a distant second with a timing of 53.44, while Kerala's Sneha K came third by clocking 53.51.

