Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the schedule for the tri-nation ODI series that will also feature New Zealand and South Africa.

It will allow the teams to bolster their preparations before the Champions Trophy.

The tri-series will be played on a single-league basis, set to take place from February 8 to 14. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the opening two matches, and Karachi's National Bank Stadium will stage the final league match and the final.

The series will begin with Pakistan and New Zealand squaring off at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on February 8. The Kiwis will then go on to face South Africa on February 10 in a day match.

After the conclusion of the first two games, the action will shift from Rawalpindi to Karachi, with Pakistan taking on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match. The final will be held on February 14 at the same venue, days before the tournament opener.

The Men in Green and the Blackcaps are scheduled to train at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 6, under lights, while the Proteas' first outing at the historic venue will be on the morning of February 9.

Pakistan will enter the tri-series after a ODI series whitewash in South Africa. New Zealand tasted success with a 2-1 home series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Out of the eight participating teams, defending champions Pakistan have not named their 15-member squad yet.

The ICC Champions Trophy will kick off with Pakistan taking on New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium Karachi. South Africa will begin its campaign against Afghanistan at the same venue on February 21.

New Zealand squad for the Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

South Africa squad for the Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen. (ANI)

