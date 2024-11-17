Perth [Australia], November 17 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test in Perth against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), according to ESPNcricinfo report.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, top seamer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the Perth Test, which will be starting November 22, it said.

The report stated that Rohit stayed back home for the birth of his second child and will join the India squad ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, which will be kicking off from December 4.

However, Rohit Sharma will be available for the two-day pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian Prime Minister's XI before the second Test of the prestigious BGT series.

Due to the birth of his second child, the Indian skipper did not travel with the team to Perth ahead of the series opener.

Rohit's recent numbers are underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he scored 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

According to ESPNcricinfo, India batter Shubman Gill is likely to miss the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in Perth.

Earlier on Saturday, ESPNCricinfo reported that Gill sustained a left-hand injury while fielding in the slips and did not return on the second day of the intra-squad match. It remains unclear whether the injury will impact his availability for the opening Test at the Optus Stadium.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest. (ANI)

