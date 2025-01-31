Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Women's Premier League side Mumbai Indians on Friday announced the appointment of Australian Nicole Bolton as fielding coach ahead of the upcoming season.

Nicole, who has served as an assistant coach for South Australia and Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League, will work with head coach Charlotte Edwards at MI.

Nicole has played 50 WODIs, 3 WTests, and 2 WT20Is and was the first Australian woman to score a century on ODI debut, and the first woman of any nationality to score such a hundred against a team fielded by a Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The WPL is set to begin on February 14 in Vadodara and Mumbai are eyeing their second WPL title after the inaugural edition in 2023.

