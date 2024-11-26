Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Nov 26 (AP) Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat in the second One-Day International against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Pakistan made two changes after Zimbabwe recorded a stunning 80-run win on the DLS method in the rain-affected first match to lead the three-game series 1-0 on Monday.

Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed were awarded ODI debuts in place of Haseebullah Khan and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Haseebullah got dropped after making zero in his debut ODI while Hasnain made way for Abrar with the wicket expecting to slow bowlers.

Zimbabwe didn't tinker with its winning combination after Pakistan struggled against pace and spin in the first game.

Pakistan has rested its frontline white-ball players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Babar Azam as they tested bench strength ahead of next year's Champions Trophy.

Bulawayo will host the third and final ODI on Thursday and will also host both teams in the three-match T20 International series.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Tawandanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Trevor Gwandu.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram and Abrar Ahmed. (AP)

