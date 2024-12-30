Islamabad, Dec 30 (AP) A speeding passenger bus overturned on a highway in eastern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 10 people, police said.

Eight other people died when a passenger van collided with a truck on a highway in Naushahro Feroze district in southern Sindh province, killing eight people, according to local media.

Also Read | PUBG-Inspired Sting Operation? Thailand Cop Camouflages As Foliage To Arrest Absconding Sex Offender in Chachoengsao Province.

Authorities blamed both accidents on drivers' negligence.

Seven passengers were also injured in the bus crash in the town of Fateh Jang in Punjab province, police official Mohammad Arshad said. It was travelling from Bahawalpur city to Islamabad, he said.

Also Read | NoName057 DDoS: Pro-Russian Hackers Target Italian Foreign Ministry, Milan Airports and Transport Websites in 'Retaliatory' Cyberattack, Say Reports.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where highways and roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws are widely ignored. Last month, 18 people were killed when a bus carrying wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)