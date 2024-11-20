Louisville (US), Nov 20 (AP) Two police officers were shot on Tuesday night in Louisville, authorities said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a post on social media that the officers were shot in the Smoketown neighbourhood.

Both were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Police did not give details on their condition.

Police had a heavy police presence at the scene.

No further information was immediately released. (AP)

