Peshawar, Dec 15 (PTI) At least five people were killed on Sunday when their vehicle was struck by a landslide near Rondo Malupa in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, according to police.

The vehicle was travelling from Skardu to Shangus when it was suddenly buried under a large amount of falling debris.

Police described the scene as “horrific” as the vehicle was swept away by the landslide, leaving no chance of escape for the occupants.

A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene to launch a search and rescue operation.

As the rescue operation continued, officials confirmed that at least five people lost their lives in the tragedy. PTI

