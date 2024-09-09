Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): Ashok Raj Sigdel has been conferred the insignia of the Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army (CoAS) by President Ram Chandra Paudel.

Amid a ceremony held on Monday in Sheetal Niwas, the office of the Nepal President, President Paudel, conferred the insignia to the newly appointed CoAS of the Nepal Army.

During the ceremony, the president also administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief of Army Staff. As per the constitution, the President is the supreme commander of the Nepal Army.

Vice President Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Dahal, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Defence Minister Manbir Rai, and other high-ranking government officials and chiefs of other security forces also attended the ceremony.

On August 28, President Paudel appointed Sigdel to the position, effective September 9.

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff, Prabhu Ram Sharma, had been on a month-long leave since August 8 as per the mandatory retirement.

Notably, Sigdel will serve as Chief of Army Staff for three years. (ANI)

