Gilgit [PoGB], January 14 (ANI): In the latest development from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, prominent political leader and Vice Chairman of the Public Action Committee GB, Javed Numbradar, has been added to the Schedule Four list, a move widely criticised as a consequence of his peaceful political struggle.

This move has also led to severe financial repercussions for his family, including the freezing of bank accounts belonging to his wife, Nishad Parveen.

Also Read | Who Is Neil Gaiman? English Writer Reportedly Raped His Child’s Babysitter Among Many Other Women - Know All About the English Author’s Alleged Sexual Assault Scandal.

In a recent press release published by Pamir Times, Sher Nadir Shahi, General Secretary of the Public Action Committee GB, condemned the actions taken against Javed Numbradar and his wife. According to Shahi, the oppressive measures against Numbradar have extended beyond him, targeting his wife, Nishad Parveen, who has been an ardent advocate for girls' education in the Diamer district's Tangir area.

As per press release, Nishad Parveen, a government teacher and a passionate advocate for women's education, has faced severe retaliation from the authorities. Not only have her bank accounts been frozen, but she was also suspended from her position as Assistant Education Officer solely because she is married to Javed Numbradar.

Also Read | Death of Indian National in Russia: India Calls for Early Discharge of Remaining Indians Serving Russian Army in Conflict Zone.

Shahi described her as a courageous woman who has played a pivotal role in promoting girls' education in a region where such efforts have faced resistance and even violence.

According to the press release, through her tireless work, Nishad Parveen helped increase the number of girls' schools in Tangir district from just a few to nearly 45, despite facing considerable challenges such as the burning of schools and a severe shortage of female teachers. Shahi also highlighted her efforts as a teacher trainer, mentoring numerous women in the education sector.

Sher Nadir Shahi demanded the immediate reinstatement of Nishad Parveen to her position and the restoration of her frozen bank accounts. He also called for her to be honoured for her exceptional services in education. Shahi issued a stern warning, asserting that there would be a strong reaction against any retaliatory actions targeting political activists and their families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)