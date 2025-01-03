New Delh [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a meeting with India's Ambassador Designate to Georgia Abhay Kumar and discussed on improving commercial relations between both countries.

"Minister @PiyushGoyal held a meeting with Mr Abhay Kumar, India's Ambassador Designate to Georgia," Piyush Goyal's office wrote on X.

India's Ambassador Designate to Georgia Abhay Kumar said that he met the Union Minister to seek his guidance on improving the commercial relations between India and Georgia.

"As Ambassador-Designate to #Georgia,called on Shri @PiyushGoyal, Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, to seek his guidance on improving commercial relations between India and Georgia," Abhay Kumar wrote on X.

Abhay Kumar was appointed as India's next ambassador to Georgia, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on December 9.

Abhay Kumar is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of 2003 batch.

"Abhay Kumar (IFS: 2003), presently Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Georgia," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA added that he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India recognized Georgia"s independence on 26 December 1991 and established formal diplomatic relations on 28 September 1992. The resident Indian Embassy in Tbilisi was operationalized from July 29, 2024. The Ambassador to Armenia (with residence in Yerevan, Armenia) is still concurrently accredited to Georgia, according to MEA.

The Georgian side had first set up its Honorary Consulate in Delhi in 2005 which was upgraded to a full-fledged Embassy subsequently in 2009. The first Resident Georgian Ambassador arrived in New Delhi on 25 February 2010. (ANI)

