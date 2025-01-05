Cairo [Egypt], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call today to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and Syria.

During the call, Badr Abdel Aaty emphasised the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Abdel Aaty also stressed the need for Israel to cease its aggressive policies against the Palestinian people, condemning in the strongest terms the systematic targeting of healthcare infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza, which he described as a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Regarding the situation in Syria, Abdel Aaty reaffirmed Egypt's support for the Syrian people. He underscored the need for a comprehensive, nationally owned political transition in Syria, free from external impositions, to ensure the country's security, stability, and territorial integrity. (ANI/WAM)

