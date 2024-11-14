Jerusalem [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Air Force jets struck Damascus, targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad's headquarters and military buildings on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

This coincided with a visit by Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Larijani is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad and is expected to visit Beirut on Friday.

Also Read | What Are Kenyan Lesser Mealworms? All About the Plastic-Eating Larvae Found in Africa.

"In the current fighting in southern Lebanon, the organization is assisting Hezbollah, with the aim of harming the State of Israel. All of this with a clear Iranian intention, as the organization is another branch of Iran in the Middle East, and sits in Syria under the auspices of the Syrian regime," the IDF said. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)