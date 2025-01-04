Seoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI): South Korea's spy agency spotted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister with two children and is open to the possibility of them being her offspring, Yonhap reported.

A video of Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader seen walking with a boy and a girl next to her has sparked speculations.

Also Read | Cyberattack: United States Sanctions Beijing-Based Cyber Group for Its Alleged Role in Hacking Incidents.

The video is of North Korea's New Year Art Performance, aired by Korean Central Television in which she could be seen holding the hands of the kids while walking out of the event venue, Yonhap reported.

A precise analysis is underway with the possibility "open that the children could be Kim Yo-jong's," given "the already detected ages of her offspring," the National Intelligence Service (NIS) told Yonhap.

Also Read | US NSA Jake Sullivan To Visit India, To Hold Meeting With Indian Counterpart Ajit Doval, Says MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

According to Yanhop, a North Korean official has said that the New Year Art Performance is meant to be attended by the family. Kim Jong-un attended the performance with his daughter, known to be named Ju-ae.

Reports of Kim Yo-Jong had surfaced earlier. In April 2015, NIA reported that the North Korean leader's sister was presumed to be giving birth. Later in 2018, a South Korean government source said Jong was pregnant during her visit to South Korea, Yonhap reported.

No official information about her marriage, pregnancies and children has been released by North Korea. However, there are speculations that her husband is the second son of top official Choe Ryong Hae, a member of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, Radio Free Asia reported.

The NIS had previously speculated that Kim Yo Jong's husband was a former classmate at Kim Il Sung University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)