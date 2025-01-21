Washington, Jan 21 (AP) Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday sworn in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, the first of Trump's Cabinet nominees to take the job.

Rubio said Trump's primary priority will be furthering the United States' interests and that anything the government and State Department do must make the country stronger, safer or more prosperous.

“If it doesn't do one of those three things, we will not do it,” Rubio said.

Vance, who served as a senator alongside Rubio, called him a “bipartisan solutions seeker.” (AP)

