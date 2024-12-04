Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): The Formula 4 Middle East Trophy Round returns to Yas Marina Circuit this weekend as part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024. Featuring Abu Dhabi's own Yas Heat Racing, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend promises thrilling on-track scenes as racers and ambassadors represent their home teams.

Yas Heat Racing's Formula 4 Middle East team welcomes an exciting line-up of promising young talent, with 15-year-old future motorsport stars Adam Al Azhari and August Raber both driving for the outfit this weekend. Al Azhari, who made waves in Formula 4 Spain last season, is eager to build on his experience and develop his race-craft in a challenging weekend as he represents Yas Heat Racing for the first time at his home track. Joining him is teammate August Raber, whose rise through the karting ranks has made him as a talent to watch as he makes his first official racing appearance at his home-circuit.

Adding to the excitement, Emirati racing sensations Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi will compete in the Formula 1 Academy finale as Yas Heat Racing ambassadors. Hamda, driving for Red Bull Racing, returns to her home track after a remarkable second F1 Academy season that sees her currently in P6 in the championship standings. Amna, representing Visa Cash App RB, continues to thrive as a leader for Emirati women in motorsport, adding to her already impressive racing career.

Francesca Pardini, Senior Specialist at Yas Heat Racing, expressed her enthusiasm for the new talent waiting to take to the track this weekend: "This season marks a new chapter for Yas Heat Racing, with a mix of experienced drivers and emerging talent ready to take on the challenge. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix offers an unparalleled platform to showcase their skills and their development plan in front of the world's best racers - setting the tone for a successful year ahead."

Following the non-point scoring Trophy Round at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the F4 Middle East season will officially commence at Kuwait Motor Town on 17th January, with rounds confirmed at both Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Autodrome, Dubai. The venue for the season finale is still to be announced.

As the home team steps onto the international stage, Yas Heat Racing continues to drive forward the UAE's motorsport legacy, inspiring and nurturing the next generation of racers and solidifying Yas Marina Circuit as a hub for developing world-class motorsport talent. (ANI/WAM)

