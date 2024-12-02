Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Monday dismissed rumours surrounding the health of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, assuring the public that Khan is in good health while being held in Adiala Jail.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with Khan in the jail, Khan stated that the former Prime Minister is "fit and sound," and that the rumours regarding his health are "baseless," ARY News reported.

During his meeting with Khan, the discussion also included the recent grand operation against PTI workers at D-Chowk. Khan thanked the citizens who answered the final call for the protest and said that Khan had instructed PTI lawmakers to raise the issue of the D-Chowk operation in both houses of Parliament.

Sources within Adiala Jail confirmed that Khan is in good health, with regular medical check-ups indicating that his blood pressure and sugar levels are normal. The sources also mentioned that Khan is able to maintain his physical fitness with regular exercise twice a day.

All necessary facilities are reportedly being provided to him in line with jail guidelines, and special attention is being given to his diet and overall well-being, reported ARY News.

This clarification comes after a series of reports that suggested Khan's health was deteriorating, leading to concerns from his supporters. Some had speculated that he might be transferred to another location, but these claims were swiftly addressed by the PTI leadership.

In addition to the ongoing health concerns, the PTI political committee issued a statement on Sunday urging full access to Imran Khan, citing rising public anxiety over his health and safety. The committee expressed concerns about the lack of access to his family, legal team, and party officials, calling for frequent and transparent updates on his condition.

The background to these developments is that on Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) placed Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in a case related to the New Town police station, as reported by ARY News. Khan has also been arrested in connection with seven other cases related to vandalism.

The PTI political committee has requested immediate restoration of access to Khan's family and legal team, fearing the lack of transparency regarding his treatment. (ANI)

