Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf, was issued a warning by the local administration to adhere to the rally's NOC guidelines, which mandated them to vacate the venue by 7pm, ARY News reported.

In the Sangjani Rally on Sunday, the district magistrate issued several reminders to vacate the venue. But the rally exceeded the permit time, which made the police and the administration take action against them, as per ARY News report.

The participants arriving from a different route clashed with the police as the PTI workers threw stones, leading the police to respond with tear gas at Choongi No 26 area, ARY News stated.

A police spokesperson told ARY News that participants deviated from the designated rally route and attacked law enforcement. Several officers, including SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan, were injured in the incident as stone pelting continued.

Pakistan's interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, took notice of the situation and sought a report from Inspector General Islamabad and instructed to provide the best medical treatment of injured police officers. In a telephonic conversation with injured SSP Shoaib Khan, Mohsin Naqvi inquired about his health and emphasized the need for top-quality treatment for all injured officers involved in the incident.

PTI alleged that shots were fired at its members by the police during the rally in Islamabad on Sunday, which was being held demanding the release of party founder and incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared a video where they shared visuals from the rally and stated, "You can jail a man, but not his ideas," referring to PTI's incarcerated leader and founder Imran Khan.

The party's official account also shared pictures of protests at Pakistani Embassy in Norway demanding the release of Imran Khan.

The post stated, "Protest in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Oslo Norway to show solidarity with Imran Khan and his fight for justice and democracy." (ANI)

