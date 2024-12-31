Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday raised doubts about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's 'sincerity' in upcoming talks with the federal government, questioning the party's "abrupt shift" in approach, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to a private news channel on Monday, he called PTI's willingness for talks a "complete U-turn."

He further said, "I am repeatedly asking what happened to the person [PTI founder Imran Khan] who did not want to shake hands with us [and is now desperately seeking dialogue with the government]."

The statement came after Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq formally held an in-camera meeting between committees representing the government and Imran Khan-founded party. The talks between the two parties are scheduled for January 2, The Express Tribune reported.

Asif expressed scepticism about PTI's motives. He said, "I do not see sincerity in PTI [leadership]," adding that while he was not opposed to negotiations, the federal government must remain cautious.

Slamming Imran Khan's party, he said, "Look at their desperation, PTI wants to hold talks with the establishment through us."

In response to a query, he said that the government would not compromise on Pakistan's nuclear and missile programmes.

On Saturday, Khawaja Asif called for inclusive talks involving all power centres, including the military, judiciary, politicians, media, and bureaucracy, to resolve challenges faced by the country, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "There is army, bureaucracy, politicians, judiciary, and media. These are the power centres, and they need to sit together to resolve the issues in the country." However, he warned the government's negotiating team to stay vigilant, cautioning that Imran Khan may try to "take advantage."

During the talks, PTI is expected to call for a judicial probe into the May 9 riots and the November 26 late-night crackdown, along with the release of "political prisoners." (ANI)

