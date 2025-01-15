Warsaw, Jan 15 (AP) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed on Wednesday to use his country's presidency of the European Union to push forward with Ukraine's membership quest.

“We will break the standstill we have in this issue,” Tusk told reporters in Warsaw, as he stood alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “We will accelerate the accession process.”

Zelenskyy was in Poland on Wednesday after the two countries reached an agreement on the exhumation of Polish victims of World War II-era massacres by Ukrainian nationalists, a longstanding source of tensions between them. (AP)

