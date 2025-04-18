Sharjah [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): In the presence of Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Sharjah opened its landmark Guest of Honour participation at the 30th edition of the Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair with a vibrant celebration of Arab culture, knowledge and cross-cultural solidarity.

The Guest of Honour's participation recognises the Emirate's longstanding efforts to advance the Arab cultural project, deepening the strategic cultural ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi joined Prince Moulay Rachid and Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, in inaugurating the 30th Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair, which will continue until 27th April at the OLM Souissi venue in Rabat.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Sheikha Bodour accompanied Prince Moulay Rachid to Sharjah's Guest of Honour pavilion, where she led a guided tour alongside Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority.

Among the distinguished attendees were Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, and Latifa Mouftakir, Director of Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair. Delegations from both sides were also present, marking the occasion in the spirit of collaboration and cultural exchange.

As part of the tour, delegates were shown exhibitions and educational programmes that embody the core of Sharjah's cultural project, including works from Emirati publishing houses, initiatives by cultural institutions, and heritage-inspired creative content featured in the emirate's participation.

The officials, led by Sheikha Bodour and Prince Moulay Rachid, proceeded with a tour of the book fair, during which they visited various country pavilions and exhibits to view their publications.

Sharjah's Guest of Honour pavilion, managed by SBA, brings together 18 cultural and academic institutions from across the Emirate, reflecting the scale and depth of its investment in culture, heritage and education.

Set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Chellah, one of Morocco's most iconic archaeological sites and a UNESCO World Heritage landmark, a gala dinner was hosted in honour of the visiting Sharjah delegation. Steeped in history, Chellah stands as a powerful symbol of Morocco's cultural legacy, with roots tracing back to ancient civilisations and a walled necropolis dating to the Marinid era.

The evening brought together leading cultural figures from Morocco and the UAE to celebrate Sharjah's participation as Guest of Honour at Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair 2025 and to reflect on the deepening cultural ties between the two nations.

During the event, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, as Head of the Sharjah delegation, delivered a keynote address in which she said, "I bring sincere greetings and deep appreciation from Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to King Mohammed VI and all fellow book fair participants..."

She added, "Our relationship with Morocco is founded upon a long and meaningful history of cultural and intellectual exchange. When Ibn Battuta journeyed eastward, he recorded the shared values and rich heritage that bound the people of the Mashreq and Maghreb together. These values bind us together still.

"Today, we are inspired by the legacy of Ibn Battuta, the heritage of Al-Qarawiyyin University, and the work of Al-Sharif Al-Idrisi as we build cultural bridges between our two countries. Our collaboration helps strengthen the deep bonds we share, bonds that were once tested during a time when global powers tried to divide our people. As a new generation of nations and leaders who believe in the power of culture to bring people closer together, we understand the value of heritage and appreciate one another with greater awareness and a deeper sense of responsibility."

Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid stated, "This year's edition is distinguished by the participation of the Emirate of Sharjah as Guest of Honour, which reflects the strong relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of both countries' heads of state."

He added, "We had the honour of Prince Moulay Rachid inaugurating the 30th edition of the Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair, held under the royal patronage of King Mohammed VI."

"We are pleased to welcome Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and the delegation from Sharjah. This will offer Moroccan audiences and visitors a valuable opportunity to explore a rich culture deeply rooted in historical traditions. The book fair is an international cultural gathering that celebrates reading and books, with a programme of seminars, presentations, and new publications that reflect the central place of literature and reading in society."

Sharjah's programme at Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair 2025 features over 50 events, including thought leadership panels, poetry evenings, children's workshops, and professional exchanges between publishers, writers and intellectuals from the UAE and Morocco. More than 18 Emirati institutions are exhibiting hundreds of titles, opening up new translation and licensing opportunities.

Special focus is placed on engaging young readers. Through partnerships with the UAE Board on Books for Young People and the 'Kan Yama Kan' initiative, the programme includes interactive sessions designed to promote reading habits and introduce Emirati heritage through modern storytelling formats.

Sharjah's delegation comprises 18 leading entities, including the Emirates Writers Union, Emirates Publishers Association, Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, Emirates Libraries and Information Association, Sharjah Department of Culture, Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Al Qasimi Publications, American University of Sharjah, UAE Board on Books for Young People, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Literary Agency, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, PublisHer initiative and Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. (ANI/WAM)

