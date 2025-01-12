Freetown [Sierra Leone], January 12 (ANI/WAM): Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of Mpox since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency of international concern in August last year, the country's health authorities announced late Friday.

According to a statement by Sierra Leone's National Public Health Agency (NPHA), the infected individual is a 27-year-old man from the Western Area Rural District.

Also Read | 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet Eaton Fire Victims, Distribute Food and Supplies (Watch Video).

Swift actions are being taken by health teams to conduct thorough contact tracing and investigations to identify potential exposures and prevent further transmission of the virus, the statement said. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)