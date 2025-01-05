Peshawar, Jan 4 (PTI) At least six people were killed and six others injured in firing between two groups over property ownership of a commercial plaza in the provincial capital Peshawar in northwest Pakistan on Saturday.

Local police said the bloody incident occurred in the Tehkal area in Peshawar district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Also Read | Balochistan Terror Attack: Suicide Bomb Blast Kills 5 Security Personnel in Turbat Province; BLA Claims Responsibility.

A heavy police contingent was rushed to the spot.

“Suspects have fled from the scene after the crime. We have initiated a search operation in the area to nab the culprits,” police added.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)