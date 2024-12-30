Seoul, Dec 30 (AP) South Korean law enforcement officials have requested a court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol as they investigate whether his short-lived martial law decree this month amounted to rebellion.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and military authorities into the power grab that lasted only a few hours, confirmed it requested the warrant on Monday. Investigators plan to question Yoon on charges of abuse of authority and orchestrating a rebellion.

Also Read | Jimmy Carter Dies: Former US President Passes Away at the Age of 100 in Georgia.

Yoon has dodged several requests by the joint investigation team and public prosecutors to appear for questioning and has also blocked searches of his offices.

It's not clear whether the court will grant the warrant or whether Yoon can be compelled to appear for questioning.

Also Read | Mikheil Kavelashvili, Former Georgian Footballer, Sworn In As Georgia's President (Watch Video).

Under the country's laws, locations potentially linked to military secrets cannot be seized or searched without the consent of the person in charge, and it's unlikely that Yoon will voluntarily leave his residence if he faces detainment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)