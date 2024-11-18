Taipei [Taiwan], November 18 (ANI): Taiwan's government-backed drone supply chain alliance and the Polish-Taiwanese Chamber of Industry and Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Saturday, marking a significant step in advancing the global drone industry.

This collaboration underscores Taiwan's ambition to become a key hub for drone production and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan News reported.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts' Safety at Risk, NASA Fears 'Catastrophic Failure' As ISS Leak Worsens; Details Here.

Poland is the second ally to join the alliance, following the United States. The Ministry of Economic Affairs emphasised the global trend of seeking partnerships beyond China in the rapidly expanding drone market.

Chair Hu Kai-hung of the Taiwanese alliance highlighted the initiative's strategic importance, stating, "The alliance is an important gateway for international companies seeking partnerships in Taiwan."

Also Read | 2024 World's Best Workplaces: DHL Express, Hilton and AbbVie Secure Top Three Positions As Best Global Places To Work Based on Surveys.

The Taiwanese drone industry has set ambitious goals, with President Lai Ching-te projecting the sector's production value to reach NTD 30 billion (USD 922 million) by 2028, reported Taiwan News.

The alliance plans to produce over 10,000 drones per month, cementing its role as the Asia-Pacific's first drone supply chain hub. Hu further noted the synergy between Taiwan and Poland, asserting that the partnership "can combine their strengths to boost drone development and production."

Polish-Taiwanese Chamber of Industry and Commerce Chair Bartlomiej Dobosz welcomed the partnership, expressing Poland's honour in joining the alliance. "We hope to foster a mutual exchange of technologies to advance drone development," Dobosz stated, signalling a commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in the technology sector.

This agreement reflects Taiwan's growing influence in the global drone market and its capacity to collaborate with international allies to achieve technological innovation and growth, Taiwan News reported.

The alliance's ongoing efforts demonstrate the strategic importance of fostering partnerships and diversifying supply chains in this pivotal industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)