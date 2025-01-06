Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Two earthquakes struck different parts of Pakistan on Monday in the areas of Balochistan and Murree district of Pakistan's Punjab, Samaa TV reported.

Samaa TV reported that there was no loss of life or property reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Letter From President Joe Biden, Affirms Commitment To Solidify India-US Partnership.

The earthquake which struck in the Zhob area of Balochistan was measured at 4.4 on the Richter scale and caused fear and panic among residents there, as per Samaa TV.

Referring to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, Samaa TV noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 34 kilometres underground, with its epicentre near Zhob. The tremors sent shockwaves through the region.

Also Read | 'Dam Over Brahmaputra River in Tibet Won't Impact Water Flows to India': China After New Delhi Expresses Concerns.

The second quake occurred later near the hill station of Murree. The intensity of the tremors was recorded at 3.0 on the Richter Scale, with a depth of 20 kilometres, as noted by Sama TV.

No reports of casualties or property damage were reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)