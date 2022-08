Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): A Texas physician has unveiled the primary function of the vagina that clocked 567,300 views after "vaginacologist" teased audiences about it on the social media site.

Dr Teresa Irwin who specializes in female pelvic dysfunctions posted a video on social media tickling users to guess the primary function of a woman's private part, reported New York Post.

Also Read | Chinese Military Celebrates 95th Anniversary; Flexes Muscles to Deter US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan.

Before the viral video was deleted many viewers came up with answers such as - procreation, having periods and so on. However, Dr Irwin said that these were not the primary function of the vagina.

Irwin who appeared in blue scrubs as she asked viewers to guess the primary function of a woman's private part, negated what most people believed as the main function of a vagina is to "have babies."

Also Read | Tech Sector Witnesses Massive Stock Sell-Off; Over 32K Tech Workers Fired in US, More Than 11K in India This Year.

"Yes, the vagina serves the purpose to have babies, but we can also have babies through an abdominal incision, otherwise known as a Caesarean section," she stated.

Teasing for more answers from viewers, Irwin admitted that the vagina does serve the function of having periods, however, she declined to consider it as the primary function, reported New York Post.

After a tantalizing session of answers, she revealed to audiences the primary function as none other than having sex.

The TikTok doc revealed her answer, cheekily stating, "Sex!"

Explaining her answer, Irwin said that after menopause, vagina stops both the functions of periods, as well as, procreation, while what continues after that is "Sex".

"Sex serves as the primary function of the vagina: "Why? Because once you go through menopause you can no longer have periods and you can no longer have babies. But what can you continue to have? Sex!", said the Texas physician.

Her answer was further authenticated after many female viewers shared secrets from their own sex lives.

"It only gets BETTER!!!! 65 and lovin' it!!" one mature-aged TikTok user enthused.

"My new favorite doctor!" another woman chimed in humorously.

"Thank you for the reminder, I've let mine get a little dusty for the last two years!" a third female joked.

Meanwhile, Irwin's video also attracted the attention of many male viewers, who also shared their thoughts, reported New York Post.

"My wife apparently didn't get the message!" one sex-starved man quipped.

Dr Irwin boasts more than 80,000 followers on TikTok where she frequently shares videos about vaginal health.

In a recent clip, she revealed easy ways that women can avoid a yeast infection in the summer months, telling views to abstain from using tampons and staying in sweaty workout clothes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)