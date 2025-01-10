Tesla has officially launched its new Model Y SUV in China and has begun taking orders from the country. The Model Y is one of the best-selling electric vehicles in China, and the shipment of this new model will begin in March 2025. The model was launched in China before the United States and offers new interior and exterior design. The new Tesla Model Y claimed a single charge range of around 600 kilometres or 373 miles, and design-wise, it has a similar body shape and a Tesla Cybertruck-like front thin LED headlight strip. The Model Y Juniper RWD variant is launched in China at USD 35,000. The Tesla China website said, "Purchase a Model Y 2024-02 version of the designated car, and get an immediate discount of CNY 10,000 on the final payment, plus a limited-time 5-year 0% interest financing plan, with a monthly payment of CNY 2,667." Honda Elevate Black Edition, Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition SUVs Launched in India; Check Price of Each Variants, Specifications, Design Upgrades and Features.

Tesla Model Y SUV Launched in China Ahead of US

BREAKING: Tesla has officially introduced the new Model Y in China, the first major refresh of the current #1 best-selling car in the world! pic.twitter.com/rZDdQAJe7t — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 10, 2025

