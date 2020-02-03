Mahindra Funster EV Concept To Be Officially Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 Alongside XUV300 Electric & Atom

Mahindra Funster EV Concept (File Photo)

Mahindra & Mahindra, India's leading utility maker, has officially confirmed that it will be revealing an all-new electric vehicle concept at the 15th edition of Indian motor show. This year's Auto Expo will mark Mahindra's another attempt in the electric mobility wherein the company will be officially revealing Mahindra Funster EV. Apart from the concept, the carmaker will also be showcasing three new electric vehicles at the biennial auto show. The automaker has released a teaser of the EV concept, giving a quick glimpse of Funster's design. Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Secures 5-Star Safety Ratings in Global NCAP Tests.

Fun just got a new look! Visit the Mahindra pavilion at the #AutoExpo2020 and discover the ultimate mode of thrill. We are sure you'll crave for more! #DrivenByPurpose pic.twitter.com/mHRzRjYndR — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) February 2, 2020

Initially, a couple of reports surfaced online claiming the all-new EV concept to be an all-electric avatar of new generation Mahindra XUV500. The new Funster EV concept is likely to be one of the highlights from Mahindra's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020. Expected to be a high-performance electric SUV, the EV gets four electric motors, each for every wheel. The motors are mated to a 60kWh battery pack. In terms of performance, the electric SUV is claimed to make a maximum power of 313bhp. And, it is capable of hitting 100 kmph from standstill position in just 5 seconds.

As far as Mahindra's Auto Expo pavilion is concerned, the carmaker will be showcasing all-electric XUV300 at the motor show. The electric vehicle is likely to be called as eXUV300. Moreover, the production-ready version of eXUV300 will take on Tata Nexon EV, which was launched recently in the Indian market. The new Mahindra XUV300 Electric could be launched in India around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV India';s Most Affordable Electric SUV Launched; Check Prices & Features.

As a reminder, Mahindra showcased eKUV100 EV at Auto Expo 2018. Now, we can expect a 2020 avatar of the same with a better package. Additionally, Mahindra is also currently testing the upcoming Atom electric quadricycle, which could turn a better option for affordable transportation. The forthcoming Auto Expo 2020 will majorly focus on electric vehicles. And, Mahindra too will be looking to tap on the same during the motor show to make a strong statement in the electric mobility.