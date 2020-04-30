A Hospitalised Rishi Kapoor Listening to a Fan Singing Deewana Song Is Going Viral as The Actor's Last Video Alive

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the nation was still mourning about the sudden death of Irrfan Khan, another sad news of Rishi Kapoor no more hit the headlines on April 30, 2020. The veteran actor who had an illustrious career breathed his last at the age of 67. He was admitted to South Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital on April 29 and passed away a day after. As per the statement released by the deceased’s family, Rishiji died due to leukemia. Since two years the Bobby actor was battling cancer and finally said goodbye to the world. Having said that, a video has been going viral on the web which sees last moments of Rishi Kapoor from the hospital. Rishi Kapoor Demise: Late Actor's Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares a Tear-Jerking Post For Her Papa (View Pic).

In the video, the late actor can be seen listening to a sad Deewana song sung by a fan who is supposedly also the doctor. After the song, Rishiji is also seen praising the man and gives him blessings. We can totally feel the pain the late actor was going through as after the melody he also got a bit teary-eyed. Well, must say that Rishi Kapoor was jovial till the very last minute of his life and it's inspiring.