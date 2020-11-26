Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's 'intolerance' comment way back in 2015 had irked many. Throwing some light on the same, Aamir Khan while speaking at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards had said, “As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, I have been alarmed by a number of incidents." Not just this, the actor had also added that his wife Kiran Rao even said that they should probably leave the country. Owing to which a criminal petition was filed against the superstar. However, now as per the latest reports, on November 23, the Chhattisgarh High Court, has dismissed the said petition. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Will Start Shooting in Mumbai With Extra Safety Measures for Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The complaint was tagged as 'without merit' by a single-bench judge of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal. "I do not find any merit in the instant petition. It deserves to be and is accordingly dismissed, being substanceless and merit­less as well," he said. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps Up Laal Singh Chaddha, Thanks Aamir Khan and Team For Intense Yet Poignant Journey! (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Chhattisgarh High Court dismisses petition against Aamir Khan for his remarks on "growing intolerance" [Read Order]@aamir_khan #AamirKhan Read More: https://t.co/McBFqPCwZb pic.twitter.com/iIXfp3v5lt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 26, 2020

The petition was filed by a lawyer named Dipak Diwan against Aamir Khan for his 'growing intolerance' remark. He had alleged that the actor's insensitive comment had led to a feeling of hate amongst various religions, birth etc. (Sections 153-A and 153-B of the Indian Penal Code). FYI, Khan had made the statement after the Dadri lynching case wherein a Muslin man was killed for suspicion of slaughtering a cow. Lastly, the bench also added, "I do not find any merit in the instant petition. It deserves to be and is accordingly dismissed, being substanceless and merit­less as well." Stay tuned!

