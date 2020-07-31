Coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for many. The virus hasn't spared everyone from its threat and has also been contracted by famous celebrities. Among Bollywood personalities who are suffering from COVID-19, big namesh such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, SS Rajamouli among others are included. While fortunately, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got better, AB Jr and Sr are still at the hospital, recuperating from the virus.While Amitabh Bachchan makes sure to keep his fans updated with his posts, Abhishek Bachchan too recently shared a picture from the isolation ward. Abhishek Bachchan Shutting Down A Troll Who Asked 'Ab Kiske Bharose Baith Ke Khaoge?' Is The Best Thing We Saw On The Internet.

Abhishek shared two pictures from Nanavati hospital, one where he was seen enjoying the sunset and another one where he posted a picture on an empty foyer of the isolation ward and wrote about 'finding the light at the end of the tunnel'. Abhishek's hopeful post was loved by fans. Sharing the picture of the isolation ward, he wrote, "light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks." The picture also earned a comment from his sister Shweta Bachchan who wrote, "soon" on his post. Fans of the actor shared 'Get well soon' and supportive messages for him. Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Have Been Discharged From the Hospital.

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jul 30, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

Here's Another Post of AB Jr from the Hospital:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. The show released recently and has won a lot of praises.

