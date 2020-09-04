Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19 and looking at the way he's bounced back and in his back to work phase, it is highly inspirational. The 77=year-old who was reported to have contracted coronavirus in July was at the hospital for a while and was discharged in August. While one would have though the actor would take some time off after recovery, Big B is already back to work and his recent tweet on what he has been up to is sure to leave you shocked also motivated to do more than what you are doing amid this coronavirus time. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Urges People to Overcome Setbacks with a Comeback in Sony TV Show’s Promo.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he's been busy as a bee. The actor revealed how 'he's back to the grind' and wrote, "yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a 'heist'... and tomorrow on to KBC!!" It's truly amazing to see the actor getting back to work so quickly, especially the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 sets. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Two People On Amitabh Bachchan's Show Test Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

T 3648 - yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a 'heist' 🤣🤣🤣🤣 .. and tomorrow on to KBC .. !! pic.twitter.com/C8Bio5k2pA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2020

The actor truly left everyone amazed with this tweet and fans and followers of the star have been leaving comments on how they have been truly inspired by the actor's brilliant work ethic. A user appreciating Big B wrote, "HIS MAN IS INSPIRATION! When he got Covid in June, I was like - Yeh saal ab KBC nahi dekhne milega. And now within 2 months, he is up & running." Several others also wrote about taking inspiration from the actor and staying motivated to give their best at work.

