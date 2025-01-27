Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's son is gearing up for his theatrical debut with Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the rom-com features Khushi Kapoor as the leading lady. The trailer hints at a fun Gen Z romance, creating a lot of buzz among youngsters who eagerly await its release. The actors are currently busy promoting their films. In a recent interview, Junaid Khan shared about an incident involving his sister Ira Khan's husband, Nupur Shikhare and revealed how he ended up cuddling with him all night before his wedding. ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film Explores Gen-Z Romance With a Fun Touch of Humour and Secrets (Watch Video).

Junaid Khan Opens Up About Fun Incident With Brother-in-Law Nupur Shikhare

During a recent interview, Junaid explained about a strange family tradition where anyone dating Ira Khan had to participate in a drinking game with him. The game was designed to reveal the person's real personality after getting drunk. He said the game had simple rules: both participants had to take a shot every 15 minutes, and if someone refused to take another, took, or threw up ultimately lost the competition. He said, "As long as they beat me in a drinking contest, everything is fine. That has been my deal with my sister."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Loveyapa’:

When asked if Nupur managed to beat him, Junaid replied, "Yes". He said that Nupur knew when to stop, so he allowed him to win. He later revealed that the events that followed next were totally unexpected. Junaid said, "We spent rest of the night on the bathroom floor with Ira next to him. Then I picked him up and I put him in bed and then he cuddled with me all night because he was in my bed." ‘Happy Anniversary, My Love’: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates One Year of Marriage With Husband Nupur Shikhare (See Pics).

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

For the uninformed, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in Mumbai on January 3, 2024, after dating for three years. Meanwhile, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.

