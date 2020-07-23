Dil Bechara stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as leads. However, were you aware of the fact that Sanjana actually was part of Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar (2011) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri? Yep, she played the role of Nargis' sister Mandy and had a very little role. It so happened that filmmaker, Imtiaz took to his Instagram and shared a picture of a young Sanjana and himself from the good old days. Looks like, Imtiaz wanted to reminisce some old memories and so he shared a beautiful photo. 'Little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd...,'he captioned the post. Karan Johar Declares Imtiaz Ali's Highway as Alia Bhatt's Debut Film!

In the photo, we can the director and Sanghi amid a conversation wherein the former is explaining the latter a scene. Also, Sanjana was quick to respond to the love and replied, "Thank you for making little Mandy fall in love with the world of films, you're the best! The rest, I shall call and tell you." Not to miss, the sheer dedication on the actress' face in the pic. Sanjana Sanghi Is Giving the Good Old Corduroy a New Lease of Life, Here’s How.

Check Out Imtiaz Ali's Post Featuring Sanjana Sanghi Below:

View this post on Instagram little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd... A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) on Jul 22, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

FYI, Sanghi has also done some small yet impactful roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. Meanwhile, helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara will be Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The said movie is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July 2020 from 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned!

