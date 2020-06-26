Just while we were waiting to hear Malaika Arora's birthday wish for beau Arjun Kapoor, the diva decided to no longer make us wait. Mala took to her Instagram account to share super adorable pictures of her man and wish him on his special day. We wonder if she'll visit him on his birthday today or will the duo prefer observing social distancing like everyone else? And considering Malaika has revived her passion for cooking, we assume she'd also bake a cake for him. Kareena Kapoor Khan Teases Arjun Kapoor's Attempt to Pout in Her Birthday Wish for the Actor (View Pic).

Malaika shared Arjun's happy picture and captioned it saying, Happy bday my sunshine! Now if this doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will. Arjun's birthday celebrations will be a low key affair this year with him either planning a virtual fam-jam or simply invite the ones who are extremely close to him. Malaika's birthday wish for her man has certainly made our day and we are looking forward to more such uploads from her side.

Check Out Malaika Arora's Birthday Wish for Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora's birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier when the Half Girlfriend actor in his conversation with Mumbai Mirror was asked about his wedding plans with Malaika, he had simply said, "Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship’s ups and downs, and then see where it takes you.”

Here's hoping the good news is on its way.

